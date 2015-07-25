Dodo Family

Michelle Ouellette

Tonight is the opening of the WB Animation show, hosted by Fan Alley and @Dennis Salvatier in Anaheim CA. My Dodo piece can been seen there- I'm super excited for this show, and wish I could be there for the opening. If you can make it, the details are here: http://shopfanalley.com/events/2015/6/16/wb-animation-tribute-gallery-artist-signing

There are a bunch of awesome artists, and from what I've seen so far, the artists involved have made some beautiful work!

