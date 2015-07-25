Jeremy Rivers

Gerald the Espressobot

Gerald the Espressobot vector graphic design design t-shirt illustration art coffee espresso tech digital cute robot
This is Gerald the Espressobot and he is the mascot and new t-shirt design for FABO coffee art bar. He makes all of the "grande, skinny, soy, non fat, gluten free, vegan lattes at 180°" when the baristas can't compute what the customer actually wants.

