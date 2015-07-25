Marius Pedersen

Nixon Mellor

Nixon Mellor flatdesign watch nixon
Haven't touched illustrator in a while so decided to mess around a little on a rainy day. This is my Nixon watch. Hope you like it :)

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
