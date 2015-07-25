Khaled Islam Bouya

Fautes de Français : Plus Jamais

Fautes de Français : Plus Jamais android iphone mobile graphic interface quizz game design ux ui
I'm pushing some of the projects I've been working on lately to my Behance. I wanted to share with you this one, because it was one of the less common project I've worked on. Really enjoyed it, shame it didn't go through.

Full project here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/28199063/Fautes-de-Francais-Plus-Jamais

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
