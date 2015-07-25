Geoffrey Momin

Brofree Zone Poster calligraphy typography photoshop stem science girls pink poster bro feminism
Designed a cool poster to celebrate feminism, and advocate for a hate-free, slur-free zone :)

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
