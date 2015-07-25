Jan Timpe

Lightbulb Graduation Hat

Jan Timpe
Jan Timpe
  • Save
Lightbulb Graduation Hat grad hat grad graduation hat graduation light education lightbulb
Download color palette

This is a little logo I made for a nonprofit organization based in Seattle, WA. The organization provides educational curricula and materials, offers tutoring sessions, and hosts guest speaker events for orphanages in India. They liked the idea of a lightbulb logo, so I threw in a little twist with a lightbulb wearing a graduation hat and they loved it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Jan Timpe
Jan Timpe

More by Jan Timpe

View profile
    • Like