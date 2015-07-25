Lightbulb Graduation Hat

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a little logo I made for a nonprofit organization based in Seattle, WA. The organization provides educational curricula and materials, offers tutoring sessions, and hosts guest speaker events for orphanages in India. They liked the idea of a lightbulb logo, so I threw in a little twist with a lightbulb wearing a graduation hat and they loved it.