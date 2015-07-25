Guillermo Carone

Guillermo Carone
Guillermo Carone
Mirlo Studio Logo envato bird black bird mirlo logo identity
I’ve been an envato user for a long time, but only recently I have decided to start selling on that market so I decided to change my username and give my account a new identity.

I’ve chosen a mirlo (black bird in Spanish) because they are hardworking birds, very stubborn, and some people would describe me just like that at work.

Check my envato items here! http://codecanyon.net/user/mirlostudio/portfolio?ref=mirlostudio

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Guillermo Carone
Guillermo Carone

