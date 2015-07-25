Baseball Field

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Very excited to upload my debut shot and now be a part of the Dribbble community! You guys inspire me daily and now I can finally add something of my own to the mix, and I couldn't be happier to share this with you!
This is a little piece of the interface for an app I've been working on for the last several months. I've got a lot more to show from this project and I'll be uploading more soon!