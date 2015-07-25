Run Cycle 01

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Been playing around lately trying to figure out how to use inverse kinematics in AE. Definitely a learning curve, but it's sweet to be able to see some progress. This headless/lego dude is my first stab at a run cycle using Dan Ebbet's code snippet– soon I'll be jumping into screwing around with the duik plugin for AE.