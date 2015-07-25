Josiah Z.

Run Cycle 01

Run Cycle 01 2d animation after effects illustration run cycle motion animation
Been playing around lately trying to figure out how to use inverse kinematics in AE. Definitely a learning curve, but it's sweet to be able to see some progress. This headless/lego dude is my first stab at a run cycle using Dan Ebbet's code snippet– soon I'll be jumping into screwing around with the duik plugin for AE.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
KCMO *Brand Identity *Collage

