Iain Cook Sticker

Iain Cook Sticker design sticker illustration synth iain cook chvrches
Here is the third sticker design I've done in my Chvrches sticker series.
This has been really fun set to do.

You can view it larger here.

Rebound of
Martin Doherty Sticker
By Derek Brown
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
