Fluxtream : early splash page branding vector logo identity type fluxtream
Visual identity & Quick temporay webpage for www.Fluxtream.com, an open-source non-profit personal data visualization framework to helpmake sense of your life and compare hypotheses about what affects your well-being
Photo credit : NASOS ZOVO : www.flickr.com/people/25506891@N06/

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
