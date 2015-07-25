ChongChing

The Ming Thing // HelloTMT malaysia responsive design web ux ui
Design a new website for the local influential youtuber, The Ming Thing. They approached me to have something simplicity and aesthetic layouts, yet to develop a community page that gather all the fans and like-minded people in order to build up the local youtube community. View the case study on www.behance.net/gallery/24880137/HelloTMT or visit www.hellotmt.com

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
