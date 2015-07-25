Settings Icons

Richard Burton

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
These are icons for the settings page of the holiday app I’ve been working on. They’re for the password, preferences, notifications and favourites.

[I’m 167/288 into my year of shots.]

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Richard Burton
Richard Burton

