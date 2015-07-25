Brendan Wray

LIONshare Logo

Brendan Wray
Brendan Wray
Hire Me
  • Save
LIONshare Logo spec type design logo design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo proposal for LIONshare Media Planner. Basically my thought process was "If lions actually shared something, what would it be?"

The answer is meat, duh. More of my logo designs can be found at http://www.brendanwray.com/#/logos/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Brendan Wray
Brendan Wray
I'm a Texan designer (yeehaw!) tied to the Midwest (ope!)
Hire Me

More by Brendan Wray

View profile
    • Like