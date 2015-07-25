Djjeep_Design

R Letter Monogram Logo Rising

Djjeep_Design
Djjeep_Design
  • Save
R Letter Monogram Logo Rising web startup rise r professional logo personal identity logo letter logo identity brand business branding
Download color palette

R Letter Monogram Logo – Rising – Great logo template suitable for different people – personal identity, or companies whose name starts with the letter R or P & R.

Full preview and download: http://graphicriver.net/item/r-letter-monogram-logo-rising/9281652?ref=djjeep

Djjeep_Design
Djjeep_Design

More by Djjeep_Design

View profile
    • Like