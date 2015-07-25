Marko Stupic

World of my imagination

Marko Stupic
Marko Stupic
Hire Me
  • Save
World of my imagination designer awesome writing blog desert me post blog five design icon icon-a-day
Download color palette

Check out my blog "How to become an awesome designer in 365 days". It's about how icon a day project started and how it effected me personally and professionally. Just 28 more illustrations and the project will be completed. :) Hip hip hurray! :)

Follow: Tumblr | Twitter | Behance
Buy Artwork: Society6 | Redbubble | TeePublic

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Marko Stupic
Marko Stupic
Creating sweetness every day
Hire Me

More by Marko Stupic

View profile
    • Like