Meteor Shower

Meteor Shower gazing stars sticker meteor
Whenever I think about summer, I'd look up at the star and sky above hits it home for me, when have a awesome summer

Rebound of
Playoff! Summer Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
