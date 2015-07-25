Anthony White

Stormtrooper Helmets

Thought I would be a little more constructive than usual on a Saturday morning. I illustrated a variant of the original Stormtrooper helmet, and it's 2015 'First Order' evolution.

Which do you prefer? I must say, side by side, I really dig The Force Awakens variant.

