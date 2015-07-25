Gemma Walker

Tomatoes

I was having lunch with a friend and she noticed some tomatoes on a poster and came out with this comment which I found to be quite hilarious as it was very out of the blue. I wrote it down, and illustrated it using watercolours, ink and some digital colouring.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
