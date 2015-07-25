MadeByStudioJQ

In Wayne Rooney we trust

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
In Wayne Rooney we trust posters art football united rooney type branding swiss nike
Download color palette

Follow @MUFC_Designs on Twitter today.
#1 Source for Manchester United designs.
Follow for Manchester United design goodies.

Check out the full series here

Follow STUDIOJQ:
Website | Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Instragram
All Works Copyright © 2015 STUDIOJQ.

184452923022ce0689ac8699180063d3
Rebound of
LvG - The Boss
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like