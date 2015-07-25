Matei Copot

Neon Hexagon Forming Particles

Matei Copot
Matei Copot
  • Save
Neon Hexagon Forming Particles
Download color palette

canvas animation
Full one on codepen:
http://codepen.io/towc/details/mJzOWJ/

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Matei Copot
Matei Copot

More by Matei Copot

View profile
    • Like