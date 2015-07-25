Space Grey iPhone 6 Mock up

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi!
I know I'm late to the party but you know the saying : "Better late than never" - So here is an iPhone 6 mock up I did some time ago! I hope you like it!
The PSD is 100% vector and well organized. Ready to use. Tell me what you think!
Download link : http://bit.ly/1JEUnen