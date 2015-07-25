Khaled Islam Bouya

Space Grey iPhone 6 Mock up

Khaled Islam Bouya
Khaled Islam Bouya
  • Save
Space Grey iPhone 6 Mock up apple design interface ui freebie psd iphone 6 iphone device mockup
Download color palette

Hi!

I know I'm late to the party but you know the saying : "Better late than never" - So here is an iPhone 6 mock up I did some time ago! I hope you like it!

The PSD is 100% vector and well organized. Ready to use. Tell me what you think!

Download link : http://bit.ly/1JEUnen

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Khaled Islam Bouya
Khaled Islam Bouya

More by Khaled Islam Bouya

View profile
    • Like