No Entry (⛔.ws)

No Entry (⛔.ws) fun website emoji
This is a site I created for testing emoji domain names. Wrote an article about it at https://www.webman.io/emoji-domain-names/.
See the site at https://www.xn--m9h.ws/

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
