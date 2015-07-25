Poutch Neighbours

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers,
Here's a peak at the neighbours screen of a personal real estate platform.
This screen displays all the neighbours connected to the home you are selling. You can see their name, age and address to get an idea of the environment you're moving into.
My question to you all is, what's wrong with it? How can I make it better?
Press "L" if you think the girl is pretty.