Bryn Person

Cold Canary Gas Light

Bryn Person
Bryn Person
  • Save
Cold Canary Gas Light band merch photoshop illustration
Download color palette

This is a t-shirt design for Marty O'Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra. There hit song "Cold Canary Gas Light" was the inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Bryn Person
Bryn Person

More by Bryn Person

View profile
    • Like