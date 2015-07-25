Studio Day Job

Designer Dispatch NO. 2

Designer Dispatch NO. 2 resource design education sharing is caring part of the solution part of the problem design thinking
Further examination for an internal company-wide resource focused on sharing information and resources to strengthen the presence of design thinking in the day-to-day.

