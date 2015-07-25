Quick logo for my friend.

What is Reflections?

They listen, they care, they support. They are pro-justice and a voice for the voiceless. They have an Inquiry, they support an Inquiry.

Reflections is a region by region path forward by three survivors of childhood sexual abuse who were drawn together through social media and a desire for a stronger voice.

Reflections is not to look in the mirror and see only your own reflection but to see a reflection of your life and your past and also to see a future and a hope as a multitude of reflections that is one voice together. One voice that has a strength and sound that will echo and wake all of those that do not hear and to make a difference that will make the child sex abuse inquiry hear.

https://twitter.com/Reflect_now_UK