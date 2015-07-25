Sheep Church Connection Card Template is great for any Church. It can be used to connect with your congregation, for decision card, attendance purposes or for surveys, etc. The layered Photoshop files are color coded and organized in folders for easy editing. The file also contains 7 - One Click Color options.

Details

8.5x3.5 Connection Card (Double Sided)

One-Click Color Options

Organized Layers

Color Coded

CMYK/300 Dpi/Bleed

Download

