Sheep Church Connection Card Template

Sheep Church Connection Card Template organization one color marketing question information card information guest greeting green gray gospel forms form
Sheep Church Connection Card Template is great for any Church. It can be used to connect with your congregation, for decision card, attendance purposes or for surveys, etc. The layered Photoshop files are color coded and organized in folders for easy editing. The file also contains 7 - One Click Color options.

Details

8.5x3.5 Connection Card (Double Sided)
One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK/300 Dpi/Bleed

