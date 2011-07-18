Danny Trinh

Dribbble, add your favorite working music!

Dribbble, add your favorite working music! music spotify
Working on a different sort of creation.

Made a collaborative playlist on Spotify where anyone can add music they enjoy working to. Would love to see what you guys out there are sitting on! Pass it on to anyone! Anything is welcome, just chuck in the bottom.

http://open.spotify.com/user/dannytrinh/playlist/5AebPL1GbpMzOSBhOGcCof

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
