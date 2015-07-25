Barrington Russell

Birdboxes at Dronning Louises Bro

Birdboxes at Dronning Louises Bro bicycle tree bench birdbox lopoco render 3d blender low-poly lowpoly copenhagen
Crossing Dronning Louises Bro (the ‘hipster bridge’) towards Nørreport takes you past this patch of grass by the edge of the lakes. The lamp-posts are festooned with brightly painted birdboxes made of shabby wood.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
