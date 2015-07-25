Scott Wetterschneider

FishGL Tech Demo for Microsoft

I was the Art Director and Lead Modeler on this terrific project for Microsoft. Pixel Labs, the coding geniuses developing the browser based tech demo, brought us on to make it look great.

The funny thing is, Microsoft originally just wanted a fishbowl in a blank white environment. That was too boring for us, so we jazzed it up, just a little!

Jul 25, 2015
