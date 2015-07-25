NIKE Flyknit Logo

Brendan Wray

Original logo design for NIKE's lightweight shoe technology, Flyknit. Created for a class project that involved the strategic development of an entire advertising campaign including: a creative brief, a logo, a tagline, a print ad, a radio ad, an interactive element and a PR event. See more at http://www.brendanwray.com/#/nike-flyknit/

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
