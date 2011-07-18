Michiel Andrea

Fat Bastard

While doodling on some letters I stumbled upon this 'F'. Thought I'd work that out and make something.
The text 'Fat Bastard' comes from a few bottles of wine I saw in the local supermarket. Brilliant name! (these guys). The font used is Crimson.

What do you think?

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
