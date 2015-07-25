After a couple of years going deep down into the rabbit hole of front end development, I've come up for air and feel desperate to get back into creative work again. This week I started sketching characters in a pad that has sat unused on a shelf for the past few months and, wow, am I rusty. But it feels so refreshing all the same. I may expand more on my front-end vs design experience at a later date, but for now, here's one of those sketches brought to life.