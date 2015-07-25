🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After a couple of years going deep down into the rabbit hole of front end development, I've come up for air and feel desperate to get back into creative work again. This week I started sketching characters in a pad that has sat unused on a shelf for the past few months and, wow, am I rusty. But it feels so refreshing all the same. I may expand more on my front-end vs design experience at a later date, but for now, here's one of those sketches brought to life.