Masanori 3284

Personal belongings icons

Masanori 3284
Masanori 3284
  • Save
Personal belongings icons design icons
Download color palette

These are personal belongings. i love icon making :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Masanori 3284
Masanori 3284
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Masanori 3284

View profile
    • Like