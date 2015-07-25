Raunaq

Day 001 - Login Page

Raunaq
Raunaq
  • Save
Day 001 - Login Page minimal ux ui login blue facebook signin user flat interface
Download color palette

I am little late to start this.
But better late then never.
Starting from today Daily UI elements for 100 Days Challenge.
Today's UI is of Signin screen.
See you Tomorrow.

Twitter | Instagram

Dribbble shot
Rebound of
Day 001 - Login Form
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Raunaq
Raunaq

More by Raunaq

View profile
    • Like