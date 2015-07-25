Carles Gascon

Happy Guy Dancing

Carles Gascon
Carles Gascon
  • Save
Happy Guy Dancing flat design dancing character animation
Download color palette

This is an animation that belongs to a bigger project created for www.kifreem.com.

They provided the design and my job was to do the character animation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Carles Gascon
Carles Gascon

More by Carles Gascon

View profile
    • Like