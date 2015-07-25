Georgi Velikov

Hybridapps Logo

Georgi Velikov
Georgi Velikov
  • Save
Hybridapps Logo mobile icon symbol app hybrid logo
Download color palette

Simple logo created from letter "h".

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Georgi Velikov
Georgi Velikov

More by Georgi Velikov

View profile
    • Like