CCV Studio

Tea Lounge

CCV Studio
CCV Studio
  • Save
Tea Lounge identity vietnam logo design tea lounge tra branding
Download color palette

Logo design for Tra (Tea) Lounge, concept from square layout, tea and cup. Make more feel traditional kind.

Thank you for your coming and give me a link.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
CCV Studio
CCV Studio

More by CCV Studio

View profile
    • Like