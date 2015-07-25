Amit Jakhu

Library & Now Playing - Music App

Amit Jakhu
Amit Jakhu
  • Save
Library & Now Playing - Music App library artist song audio play ux ui theme flat app player music
Download color palette

Decided to design out what the library screen might look like in mobile. Keep in mind there are different views than the large tiles in case anyone was wondering lol. Check out the other screens I did for this conceptual app on my profile. I have a smartwatch and desktop version as well.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Amit Jakhu
Amit Jakhu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Amit Jakhu

View profile
    • Like