Mariosupa

Supercel

Mariosupa
Mariosupa
  • Save
Supercel illustration vector crab logo
Download color palette

A logo for a project/website I started a few months ago, dedicated to 2d animation, mostly traditional animation: supercelanim.tumblr.com

7516316afc68371e24cfc6e5069b4a1e
Rebound of
Crab Logo
By Levi Lowell
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Mariosupa
Mariosupa

More by Mariosupa

View profile
    • Like