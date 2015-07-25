Jonny Burch
Osper

Email Hovering Referral Button

Jonny Burch
Osper
Jonny Burch for Osper
  • Save
Email Hovering Referral Button animation email gif
Download color palette

Share Osper with friends and you all get a fiver on your Osper Cards!

(Sometimes it's nice to make your email headers a bit more eye-catching...)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Osper
Osper
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Osper

View profile
    • Like