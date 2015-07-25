Nora Calabrese

1 Dribbble invite :::over:::

1 Dribbble invite :::over::: designer dribble invite
::update:::

Thank you all for the emails and sharing your great portfolios! I really wish I had more invites, but I'll continue to follow your work. The new player is @ByronFillmore! https://dribbble.com/ByronFillmore

Motion graphics is something I wish I could do and learn more, and I can't wait to see more of his projects here on Dribbble :)

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
