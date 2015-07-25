Morsel

One Goal — modal view

One Goal — modal view
Download color palette

Hey girls and boys!

Here is another shot from One Goal project showing custom modal view for creating new goals. Lots of details went into this one.


Try Pixate prototype: One Goal — modal view

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
