Jeffrey Smith
HQ

Music App UI

Jeffrey Smith
HQ
Jeffrey Smith for HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Music App UI interface app ios material design design material music ux ui
Download color palette

The designers at HQ are having a mini design challenge to design a music app over the weekend. Mine is still a work in progress, but here is a look at part of what I have so far. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
HQ
HQ
Hire Us

More by HQ

View profile
    • Like