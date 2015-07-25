Katie Porter

Travel: Logo Exploration 2

Katie Porter
Katie Porter
  • Save
Travel: Logo Exploration 2 conversation gradient purple pink geometric brand chat color icon logo travel
Download color palette

Some more logo exploration for a travel company that I am working with.

Check them out at pana.com!

Bccdedd4879105b74a96f57e497ecfeb
Rebound of
Travel: Logo Exploration 1
By Katie Porter
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Katie Porter
Katie Porter

More by Katie Porter

View profile
    • Like