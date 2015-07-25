Poop Set #1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I decided to create a custom poop set and I had a ton of fun creating these little characters.
Which one is your favourite?
TO BE CONTINUED! So, if you want to see more of these characters make sure you follow me to do not miss these cuties. If you have any requests please comment them below!
Poop Set #2