iRina Miranda

Animation Type - GYE

iRina Miranda
iRina Miranda
  • Save
Animation Type - GYE after 2d animation type guayaquil
Download color palette

"VIVA GUAYAQUIL CARAJO" - Hoy Guayaquil, mi ciudad natal, cumple 480 años de fundación, por eso hice esta animación sencilla pero con amor para celebrar sus fiestas!! / Today my hometown of guayaquil meets 480 years of foundation, so I made this little animation with love to celebrate holidays :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
iRina Miranda
iRina Miranda

More by iRina Miranda

View profile
    • Like