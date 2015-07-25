TJ Weigel

Invite III

I have two dribbble invites I'd like to share and I've always loved Pompadour font from http://losttype.com so I whipped up this shot to give them away.

If you want to get drafted, email your portfolio to [link-expired] AND follow my dribbble account.

I'll post the winners next week :D
Update 07.30.15:
Thank you to everyone who entered. Unfortunately, I've given both invites away. The players I drafted were @Farago Design and @Zachari Saltmer. Welcome to the community.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
