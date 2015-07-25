Invite III

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have two dribbble invites I'd like to share and I've always loved Pompadour font from http://losttype.com so I whipped up this shot to give them away.
If you want to get drafted, email your portfolio to [link-expired] AND follow my dribbble account.
I'll post the winners next week :D
__________
Update 07.30.15:
Thank you to everyone who entered. Unfortunately, I've given both invites away. The players I drafted were @Farago Design and @Zachari Saltmer. Welcome to the community.