München

München sketch ink art munich germany bavaria cuckoo drawing illustration
Finally made it to Budapest!

It's been a long week of travelling from London > Paris > Munich > Vienna > Budapest.

Here's a little drawing I did in the car from Munich to Vienna.

For photos of the trip, follow @samdunnsnaps on instagram, or online here - http://www.samdunnsnaps.com/EUROPE-2015

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
